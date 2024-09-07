Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Truist Financial

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.06.

SMAR stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -84.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $54.28.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $298,597.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $298,597.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 4,386.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,201,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,456,000 after buying an additional 41,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

