Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
Smith & Wesson Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 66.3% annually over the last three years.
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance
Shares of SWBI traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $12.85. 1,362,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $579.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.01. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $18.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $32,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,833.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.
About Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
