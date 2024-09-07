Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $88.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $579.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $32,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,833.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

