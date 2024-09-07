Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 9.4 %

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $579.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $32,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,833.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

