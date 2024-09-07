Smog Price Hits $0.0198 on Major Exchanges (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Smog has a market cap of $15.24 million and approximately $212,960.43 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smog has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Smog token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Smog

Smog launched on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.01961077 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $194,639.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

