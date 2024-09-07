Smog Price Tops $0.0199 on Major Exchanges (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Smog token can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Smog has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smog has a market cap of $15.35 million and approximately $208,456.55 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Smog

Smog launched on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.01961077 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $194,639.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

