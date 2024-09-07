Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,594.35

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,594.35 ($47.26) and traded as high as GBX 3,675.97 ($48.34). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,656 ($48.07), with a volume of 24,165,363 shares changing hands.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,474.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,645.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,597.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

