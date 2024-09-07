Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 1.5% Higher

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.63 and last traded at $112.50. 732,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,650,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. HSBC raised Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.57 and its 200 day moving average is $146.64.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,678 shares of company stock valued at $63,434,135 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $171,608,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $173,747,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

