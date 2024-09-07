Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,991,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,305,298 shares.The stock last traded at $16.15 and had previously closed at $15.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sotera Health

Sotera Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 363,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 441,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.