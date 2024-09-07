S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.2% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $6.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $510.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $521.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $486.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.25.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

