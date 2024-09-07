SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,849,000. EQ LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SPEM stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,567. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.