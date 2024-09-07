SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Stonebrook Private Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,964 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,345. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

