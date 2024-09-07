SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,955 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
SPYV traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,298. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.