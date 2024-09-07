Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SRAD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.63.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 128.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

