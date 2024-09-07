SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 28,433 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $27,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,270,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,647,000 after purchasing an additional 331,322 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 503,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,261. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.38.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

