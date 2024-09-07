SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosley Wealth Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 1,161 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 19,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 330,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $168,121,000 after buying an additional 30,938 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $596.88. 2,926,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,939. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $607.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

