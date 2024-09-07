SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $35.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,294.17. 157,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,316. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,380.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,276.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,262.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.09, for a total transaction of $16,401,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,639,928.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,783 shares of company stock valued at $92,191,316 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

