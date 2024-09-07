SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,736 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 57,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,899. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.93. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

