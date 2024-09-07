SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,764 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 623.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.23. 727,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,854. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.43 and its 200-day moving average is $222.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

