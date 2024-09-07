SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,384 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,063,000 after buying an additional 167,309 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.19. 8,830,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,056,020. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

