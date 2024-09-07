SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $19.02 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 178,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,019,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $108.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,341,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average is $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

