Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 57200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Stelmine Canada Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.
About Stelmine Canada
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 165 claims covering an area of 86 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 1095 claims that covers an area of 561 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 103 claims that covers an area of 55 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 14 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
