STMicroelectronics (STM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the semiconductor producer on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

STMicroelectronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:STM opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.35. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STM

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.