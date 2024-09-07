StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.
Insider Buying and Selling at Culp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,010,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Culp
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.