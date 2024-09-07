StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Culp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

In other Culp news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 5,200 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $27,872.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,340.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 39,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $186,428.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,286,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $27,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,340.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 102,172 shares of company stock worth $507,138. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,010,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

