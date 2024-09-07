StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
