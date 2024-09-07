StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBFV

CB Financial Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.