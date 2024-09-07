StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $138.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 461,594 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

