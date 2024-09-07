StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $138.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
