Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys 211 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.2 %

SPGI stock traded down $6.36 on Friday, reaching $510.64. 1,037,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,332. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $521.50. The company has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.