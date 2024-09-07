Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys 290 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of STERIS by 29.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,150,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,663,000 after purchasing an additional 263,383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,642,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $239.82. 365,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.92 and its 200-day moving average is $224.83. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $245.81.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.