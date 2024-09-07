Stonebrook Private Inc. Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of APD stock traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.98.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

