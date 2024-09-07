Stonebrook Private Inc. Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $1,453,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,040 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 59,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $202,649,243.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 863,977,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,801,017,687.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $202,649,243.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 863,977,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,801,017,687.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,670,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,681,930. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. 47,007,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,322,148. The firm has a market cap of $303.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

