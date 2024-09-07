Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 20,259 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,259 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.46. 1,402,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,612. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

