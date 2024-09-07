StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Down to $12.61

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $11.31. StoneCo shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 3,476,710 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $615.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.74 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in StoneCo by 90.2% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

