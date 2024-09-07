Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Shares Down 0.9%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 157,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 75,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.