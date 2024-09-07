Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $438.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $693.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $790.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $386.46 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $226.59 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $664.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $816.91. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

