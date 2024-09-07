Susquehanna Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $237.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $245.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $179.73 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.04 and a 200-day moving average of $195.81.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

