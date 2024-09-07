Susquehanna Cuts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $31.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RRC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised Range Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.74.

Shares of RRC opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.88. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

