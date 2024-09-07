Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6,538.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 62,248 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 2.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

