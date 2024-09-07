Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 7.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Lam Research by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 142.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $733.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $901.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $938.10. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $1,130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

