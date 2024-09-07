Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EQT by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,089,000 after buying an additional 4,339,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EQT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EQT by 4,680.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $32.35 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.35.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

