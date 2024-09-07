SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.79 and a 200 day moving average of $155.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

