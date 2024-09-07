SVB Wealth LLC Has $21.03 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.63. 2,406,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.