SVB Wealth LLC Has $34.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after acquiring an additional 942,640 shares during the period.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $8.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.64. 7,411,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.75. The company has a market capitalization of $449.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

