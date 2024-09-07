SVB Wealth LLC Has $8.47 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,591 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,247.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.49. The stock had a trading volume of 121,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,761. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $123.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

