SVB Wealth LLC Sells 25,525 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 569,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,525 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,593,000 after buying an additional 290,760 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,250,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,696,000 after buying an additional 83,556 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.56. 31,214,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,328,773. The stock has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

