SVB Wealth LLC Sells 6,274 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.42. 806,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,465. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

