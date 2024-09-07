SVB Wealth LLC Sells 7,394 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Masco worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $122,144,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,363,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $78,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after purchasing an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,391,000 after purchasing an additional 551,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.22. 1,446,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

