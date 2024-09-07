Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) EVP Patrick Joseph Doran Sells 3,250 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $48,002.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,523.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SNCR stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.95. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 28.60%. Analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
