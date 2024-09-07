Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) EVP Patrick Joseph Doran Sells 3,250 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $48,002.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,523.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.95. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 28.60%. Analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

