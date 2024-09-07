Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $85.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3,159.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sysco by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,674,000 after buying an additional 62,556 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 70,660 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

