TD Securities Raises Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$18.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.54. The company has a market cap of C$309.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total value of C$27,201.00. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 24,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,357.84. Also, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total value of C$27,201.00. Insiders have acquired 91,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,583 in the last three months. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

